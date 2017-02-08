Good samaritan saves driver from creek in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON)- A Dublin resident saved a driver’s life Tuesday afternoon after he drove into a creek, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.

The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Collier Canyon when a 20-year-old man was driving his 1996 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Highland Road.

The driver failed to make a turn on and drove into a creek with three feet of water.

The car was overturned and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

A local resident heard the collision and drove his pickup truck to the scene.

CHP officials said he grabbed a pickax from his truck and smashed the back window of the Toyota to pull the driver out.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Local citizen saves the life a young driver that crashed into a creek on Highland Rd. More info to come…. pic.twitter.com/JXYABymJnp — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) February 8, 2017

What a hero! Resident jumps into creek and busts out window with pick axe to save driver's life yesterday. Contact @CHPDublin for info. pic.twitter.com/xUT4SWKEwO — Christopher Sherry (@CHPChrisSherry) February 8, 2017

