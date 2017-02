MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 remains closed¬†Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s showers caused the roads to flood.

Novato Creek flooded during yesterday’s downpour, eventually closing both directions of the highway.

Both directions remain closed between Atherton Ave. and Hwy 101, with no timeline for reopening.

Take Atherton Ave to Hwy 101 as an alternate route.

Traffic is likely to be slow through commute hours.