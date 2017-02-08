Lake Oroville spillway damaged by storms

(KRON) Heavy runoff from January and February’s storms have damaged Lake Oroville’s spillway.

Video shows massive chunks of concrete have eroded from the dam.

The Department of Water Resources stopped the flow of water out of the reservoir on Tuesday so inspections could happen.

Experts say there is no danger of the dam failing but repairs need to be made.

Lake Oroville still has 20 percent capacity left so there is plenty of space for runoff to fill the reservoir.

DWR halts flows down Oroville Dam spillway. Engineers investigating erosion. https://t.co/7D6lxvHyXf pic.twitter.com/sNEOLARtwv — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 7, 2017