Larkspur-Corte Madera schools closed Thursday due to flooding

By Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-2017-02-08-16h23m10s4

 

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Larkspur-Corte Madera School District has closed all its schools on Thursday due to flooding, according to the school district’s website.

The district issued an emergency alert on Thursday:

EMERGENCY ALERT from the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District

Due to extremely heavy rain and flooding, and difficulty getting staff to school safely this morning the Larkspur Corte Madera Schools will be CLOSED today, February 7, 2017.

Please stay safe and dry!

Thank you.

The schools were also closed on Tuesday.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s