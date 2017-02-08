MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Larkspur-Corte Madera School District has closed all its schools on Thursday due to flooding, according to the school district’s website.

The district issued an emergency alert on Thursday:

EMERGENCY ALERT from the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District Due to extremely heavy rain and flooding, and difficulty getting staff to school safely this morning the Larkspur Corte Madera Schools will be CLOSED today, February 7, 2017. Please stay safe and dry! Thank you.

The schools were also closed on Tuesday.

