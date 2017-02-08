Menlo Park firefighters rescue passengers from high waters

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Two stranded drivers in Menlo Park were rescued from their cars Tuesday morning when they stalled in high water, fire officials said.

Three cars were reportedly stalled at 9:16 a.m. while driving south on Haven Avenue when they got stuck in 2 to 3 feet of water.

A food truck drove through the water but the other passenger cars were stalled. Firefighters were able to help one of the vehicles by putting it in neutral and pushing the car out.

The other driver was nervous so firefighters were able to carry her to safety, according to officials. Firefighters were then able to push her car to higher ground.