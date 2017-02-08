Mudslide causes road closure in Greenbrae

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)- Greenbrae is trying to recover from Tuesday’s storm that swept through much of the Bay Area.

The 200 block of Via La Cumbre is closed in both directions due to mudslides, according to Central Marin Police.

The road is expected to be closed for three to seven days.

Only residents and emergency vehicles will have access to the road.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

