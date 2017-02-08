Parts of Diablo Road closed because of downed tree

DANVILLE (KRON)—A section of Diablo Road in Danville is closed Wednesday morning because of a fallen tree that took down power lines.

Diablo Road is closed between Calle Arroyo and Avenida Nueva as PG&E crews are working to fix the problem.

About 188 residents in the Blackhawk area are currently without power.

Crews are working to discharge the power lines, so they can move them away from the road. Once crews finish this, they can start removing the large tree.

The road is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. This could impact morning commuters.