SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With our extended drought, it has been some time since people had to worry much about umbrellas.

And in one business magazine, there’s actually an article about the etiquette for modern men and women.

And while there are no laws that we know of about using umbrellas, leave it up to KRON4’s Stanley Roberts to discover several common courtesies that some people seem to have forgotten.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Tonight at 10

You and your umbrella …. are you watching out for other people ‘s eyeballs? @kron4news #PeopleBehavingBadly pic.twitter.com/zQjbSLgUQc — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) February 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js