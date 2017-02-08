Pineapple Express rains melt Tahoe snow pack



(KRON) The warm rains of the Pineapple Express are melting Tahoe’s snowpack.

The CHP tweeted this photo of flooding.

The rain is reeking havoc on our local neighborhoods. @CountyElDorado is rescuing many people’s homes. pic.twitter.com/1eYv8thzKp — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 8, 2017

In January parts of the Tahoe suffered the same problem, melting snow flooded homes.

.

The Soda Springs area was especially hit hard: FLOODING VIDEO FROM JANUARY STORMS

For now, residents are asked to pick up sandbags from local firestations to surpress flood waters.

Sand & sand bags are available @ 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located @ 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. pic.twitter.com/QrxUXtCJ01 — South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) February 8, 2017

