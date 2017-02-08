Pineapple Express rains melt Tahoe snow pack

By Published: Updated:
courtesy chp
courtesy chp


(KRON) The warm rains of the Pineapple Express are melting Tahoe’s snowpack.

The CHP tweeted this photo of flooding.

In January parts of the Tahoe suffered the same problem, melting snow flooded homes.
.
The Soda Springs area was especially hit hard: FLOODING VIDEO FROM JANUARY STORMS

For now, residents are asked to pick up sandbags from local firestations to surpress flood waters.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tahoe flood waters

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s