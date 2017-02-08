Pineapple Express rains melt Tahoe snow pack

(KRON) The warm rains of the Pineapple Express are melting Tahoe’s snowpack.
The CHP tweeted this photo of flooding.
The rain is reeking havoc on our local neighborhoods. @CountyElDorado is rescuing many people’s homes. pic.twitter.com/1eYv8thzKp
— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 8, 2017
In January parts of the Tahoe suffered the same problem, melting snow flooded homes.
.
The Soda Springs area was especially hit hard: FLOODING VIDEO FROM JANUARY STORMS
Country Club Drive, SLT@CountyElDorado pic.twitter.com/eNa9NQmhQr
— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 8, 2017
For now, residents are asked to pick up sandbags from local firestations to surpress flood waters.
Sand & sand bags are available @ 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located @ 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. pic.twitter.com/QrxUXtCJ01
— South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) February 8, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tahoe flood waters
Tahoe flood waters x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson found dead, aged 45
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: New book spurs call for fresh probe of Emmett Till lynching
-
Gallery: Silencing of Warren throws Senate into turmoil
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election nears end of 2nd round
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions