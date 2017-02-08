Police investigating attempted murder in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)—A 27-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in Antioch, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on West 8th Street around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street. Officers gave the man first aid until emergency crews were able to arrive to the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Several bullet casings were found at the scene. Some parked cars were also riddled with bullets.

Witnesses to the shooting did not cooperate with police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Antioch police at (925)778-2441.