Recall Alert: Dog food maybe contaminated with euthanasia drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pet food company is recalling several lots of dog food because it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug.

Evanger’s Dog Food says it’s voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product that may include pentobarbital “in an abundance of caution.” The food was distributed to retail locations and sold online in 15 states. The company says pentobarbital was discovered in a single lot of the food, but it’s recalling all lots manufactured the same week of June 6, 2016.

Five dogs got sick and one died after consuming the recalled beef.

Illinois-based Evanger’s is blaming one of its suppliers for the pentobarbital and says it is no longer working with them.

