Redwood Canyon Golf Course flooded

redwood canyon golf course

(KRON) The Redwood Canyon Golf Course in Castro Valley is closed, flood waters have soaked the course.

Twenty two people had to be rescued from the course Tuesday when water swamped the fairways.

The course was closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

