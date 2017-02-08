Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at USF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of San Francisco hosted civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, Sr. Wednesday morning.

Mr. Jackson participated in a community conversation as part of USF’s African American History Celebration along with Dr. Clarence B. Jones Sr., a former speechwriter, attorney, and advisor to the late Martin Luther King Jr.

Topics of the conversation included:

What African American History Month means to both Rev. Jackson and Dr. Jones

How Rev. Jackson has shaped Black history

Jacksons relationship with Rev. Dr. Luther King

Jackson’s thoughts on President Obama’s legacy

How Rev. Jackson is leading the charge to bring diversity to Silicon Valley

“Though we have suffered a great loss for a moment;The best is STILLyet to come.” #bettertogether #strivingtogether #standingtogether @usfca — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 8, 2017

