Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at USF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of San Francisco hosted civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, Sr. Wednesday morning.
Mr. Jackson participated in a community conversation as part of USF’s African American History Celebration along with Dr. Clarence B. Jones Sr., a former speechwriter, attorney, and advisor to the late Martin Luther King Jr.
Topics of the conversation included:
- What African American History Month means to both Rev. Jackson and Dr. Jones
- How Rev. Jackson has shaped Black history
- Jacksons relationship with Rev. Dr. Luther King
- Jackson’s thoughts on President Obama’s legacy
- How Rev. Jackson is leading the charge to bring diversity to Silicon Valley
“Though we have suffered a great loss for a moment;The best is STILLyet to come.” #bettertogether #strivingtogether #standingtogether @usfca
— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 8, 2017