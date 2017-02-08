Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at USF

Jesse Jackson watches as players warm up before Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of San Francisco hosted civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, Sr.  Wednesday morning.

Mr. Jackson participated in a community conversation as part of USF’s African American History Celebration along with Dr. Clarence B. Jones Sr., a former speechwriter, attorney, and advisor to the late Martin Luther King Jr.

Topics of the conversation included:

  • What African American History Month means to both Rev. Jackson and Dr. Jones
  • How Rev. Jackson has shaped Black history
  • Jacksons relationship with Rev. Dr. Luther King
  • Jackson’s thoughts on President Obama’s legacy
  • How Rev. Jackson is leading the charge to bring diversity to Silicon Valley

 

 

