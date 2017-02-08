River of Rain: Thursday’s storm expected to cause flooding, slides

(KRON) Thursday’s storm is expected to be as powerful as the one that rolled through the Bay Area Tuesday morning causing flooding and mudslides.

KRON4’s Weather Team has issued a StormTracker4 Weather Alert for Thursday. KRON4’s Chief Meteorologist Brittney Shipp says “Thursday we could see renewed flooding and strong winds.”

Shipp is tracking the next Atmospheric River which she says ” this storm which will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain again.”

KRON4’s Weather Center includes interactive radar and an hour by hour forecast.

Wow! Check out that stream of moisture flowing across the Pacific 😱 Wet weather continues thru the end of the week #cawx #castorm #caflood pic.twitter.com/f3ewOTIVDj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 7, 2017