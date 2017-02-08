River of Rain: Thursday’s storm expected to cause flooding, slides

By Published: Updated:
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON) Thursday’s storm is expected to be as powerful as the one that rolled through the Bay Area Tuesday morning causing flooding and mudslides.

KRON4’s Weather Team has issued a StormTracker4 Weather Alert for Thursday. KRON4’s Chief Meteorologist Brittney Shipp says “Thursday we could see renewed flooding and strong winds.”

Shipp is tracking the next Atmospheric River which she says ” this storm which will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain again.”

 KRON4’s Weather Center includes interactive radar and an hour by hour forecast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s