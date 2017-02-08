Russian River Flood Warning continues

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Flood Warning issued for the Russian River continues Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The affected area, Johnson’s Beach near Guerneville, will stay under Flood Warning until further notice.

There is no estimation for when the warning will be repealed.

The Russian River’s flood stage is 32 ft.

As of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the river was already past the flood stage at 33.9 ft.

By the end of Wednesday morning, the water level is expected to reach 34.4. ft.