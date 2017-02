SONOMA COUNTY – A foot that washed ashore in a shoe was found south of Bodega Bay on Tuesday.

Park Rangers found the foot at Doran Regional Park at 1:45 p.m. in the Cypress day use area of the 127-acre park, authorities said.

According to the Sonoma County Regional Parks website this park has camping sites and a wide 2-mile stretch of beach.

The Sonoma County coroner’s office is currently investigating the scene.

