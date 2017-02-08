Storm causes tree to fall on home in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:
treed2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A tree crashed into a San Francisco home Wednesday morning following yesterday’s storm, according to Rachel Gordon from Public Works.

Dispatchers received a report around 5 a.m. that a tree had fallen on a home and two parked cars on Locksley Avenue and Lawton Street.

No injuries were reported.

Gordon sent crews to the scene but has no time estimate for when the debris will be cleared.

Crews are dispatched throughout San Francisco in preparation for Thursday’s big storm.

Potholes are a big issue when extreme weather conditions persist throughout San Francisco, Gordon said.

In January, Public Works crews filled more than 3,000 potholes, double the amount for any month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s