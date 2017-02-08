The World According to Gary: Super Bowl ring and an engagement ring?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about crazy California rain, the Patriots parade and Prince Harry’s new relationship!

The Northern California rain is causing all sorts of fun for students who’s schools were shut down for the day. Darya recalls the time she would wake up and turn on her t.v. to see if her school had been closed for snow day!

The Patriot’s parade was full of all sorts of fun yesterday: Rob Gronkowski was shirtless in the freezing cold Boston weather and almost dropped the Lombardi trophy. Bay Area native, Tom Brady, gave an exuberant speech to the Boston crowd thanking them for their support on the 5th win. Key items from the Super Bowl have gone missing: Brady’s jersey has disappeared and the Texas State Troopers are now involved trying to find it, the winning game ball is no where to be found and this is the first year that there was not a free car giveaway!

The Super Bowl ring may not be the only big ring to be given this year…. American actress, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s girlfriend may be getting a ring very soon! As Gary put it “You go girl!”