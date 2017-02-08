VIDEO: Mudslides impede Santa Cruz highways

Courtesy of CHP
Courtesy of CHP

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Mudslides resulting from Tuesdays storm are causing major issues for the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Highway 17 at Sugarloaf  is still impacted by the massive mudslides that trapped a driver in his truck yesterday.

Both north and southbound directions have just one lane open Wednesday morning, as traffic control crews monitor the area.

California highway Patrol says they have a traffic diversion set up between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf, where they ask that take caution.

Another huge mudslide has caused Hwy 9 to close in both directions between Redwood Gulch Rd. and the Santa Cruz County Line.

The area is not expected to reopen until Sunday, Feb. 12 at midnight.

