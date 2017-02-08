VIDEO: Mudslides impede Santa Cruz highways

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Mudslides resulting from Tuesdays storm are causing major issues for the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Highway 17 at Sugarloaf is still impacted by the massive mudslides that trapped a driver in his truck yesterday.

Both north and southbound directions have just one lane open Wednesday morning, as traffic control crews monitor the area.

California highway Patrol says they have a traffic diversion set up between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf, where they ask that take caution.

Another huge mudslide has caused Hwy 9 to close in both directions between Redwood Gulch Rd. and the Santa Cruz County Line.

The area is not expected to reopen until Sunday, Feb. 12 at midnight.

Hwy 17 has one lane open for traffic in each direction. There is a lane diversion area set up between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/DFsbMzjL2M — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 8, 2017