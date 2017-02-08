WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — PG&E crews in the East Bay have been working all day trying to restore power following this latest round of rain.

On Wednesday night, nearly 200 people are still in the dark in Walnut Creek.

Crews have been out there all day and they are expected to be there until about 11 p.m.

This outage is off Bancroft Road and Minert Road in Walnut Creek.

Power went out at 8:29 a.m. As of Wednesday night, there are 196 customers affected.

According to PGE.com, the outage was caused by trees that fell into the power pole.

KRON4 spoke with a couple who lives there and they say they expected their power to be back on this afternoon.

But the latest update on the website says 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’re making sure that the refrigerator stays closed and freezer stays closed,” Dale Christensen said. “If it’s going to be very much longer, things will start going bad.”

“I had to get bread out of the freezer because we didn’t have anything to eat, and I couldn’t put toast in the toaster, the toaster wouldn’t work!” Carolyn Christensen said. “Then, I could go out to run errands because my garage door wouldn’t work. We really are dependent on our electricity, so we’ll be glad when they finally get the power on for us.”

There was another outage down the street, also on Bancroft, but KRON4 spoke to people who live there who say their power has been restored.

Here are the full outage numbers for the Bay Area:

San Francisco- 99

Peninsula- 137

North Bay- 625

East Bay-338

South Bay-257

TOTAL- 1,455