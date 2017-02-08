SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A police pursuit ended on Wednesday afternoon after three robbery suspects’ car crashed into a San Francisco police van, according to KRON4’s Stanley Roberts.

Police were called about a robbery in the area of Pier 39 at around 2:30 p.m. According to Stanley, it was a purse snatching, and the suspects fled in a car.

The suspect car was being chased by police, and the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into the police van at Green and Embarcadero, right near KRON4 Studios, Stanley said.

No injuries were reported.

The victim is a woman from Venezuela, Stanley said.

The video showed three people being taken into custody. They are being investigated for the crime.

Green Street at Embarcadero is currently closed as police investigate.