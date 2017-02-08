VIDEO: Tornado tosses Louisiana mother, baby through the air

By , and Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-2017-02-08-19h03m05s205

 

NEW ORLEANS (KRON) — A Louisiana mother’s quick thinking during a tornado saved her daughter’s life.

She strapped her 8-week-old into her car seat, shielding the baby from serious injury.

Amanda Stockfelt was at work with her baby girl when the worst happened.

A tornado ripped through the area, throwing them into the air.

The young mother gripped tightly to her newborn.

Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales

As the tornado threw them around, Stockfelt says she had only one thought on her mind.

The baby came through it all without a scratch.

Amanda had only minor injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s