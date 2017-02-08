A man stands next to a destroyed home after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour before meeting New Orleans officials. He says the path of destruction is wide and varied. In eastern New Orleans, he says "it kind of bounced back and forth" across the busy Chef Menteur Highway. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Firefighter Jared Carter knocks on a door where a dog can be heard barking while conducting a secondary search of homes damaged by a tornado that touched down yesterday in eastern New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Officials say tornadoes that struck in southeastern Louisiana destroyed homes and businesses, flipped vehicles and left thousands without power. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

Lisa Carruth reacts as she surveys the damage after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A destroyed church and homes are seen in this aerial photo after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

People react to damage after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lisa Carruth hugs her granddaughter Juayonna Carruth after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 in the eastern part of New Orleans. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lisa Carruth reacts as she surveys the damage after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A boy holds his dog after a tornado tore through the New Orleans East neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Claire White sits in chair and talks on her phone across the street from her home, which was destroyed by a tornado tore through the New Orleans East neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

People walk amongst debris from destroyed homes after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana after a severe storm moved across the state's southeast corner, including the parishes of Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)