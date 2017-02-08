NEW ORLEANS (KRON) — A Louisiana mother’s quick thinking during a tornado saved her daughter’s life.
She strapped her 8-week-old into her car seat, shielding the baby from serious injury.
Amanda Stockfelt was at work with her baby girl when the worst happened.
A tornado ripped through the area, throwing them into the air.
The young mother gripped tightly to her newborn.
As the tornado threw them around, Stockfelt says she had only one thought on her mind.
The baby came through it all without a scratch.
Amanda had only minor injuries.