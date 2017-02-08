REDWOOD CITY (BCN)—A woman who was shot at by San Mateo police responding to a burglary last year pleaded no contest to burglary and assault charges and was

sentenced to probation on Monday.

Maria King, 33, was arrested after trying to flee from police on Jan. 20, 2016, and driving at an officer with her car. Her accomplice, 23-year-old Saliq Calloway, also pleaded no contest Monday to burglary charges on the condition of no more than 3 years and 4 months in prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

King and Calloway lived together in San Bruno. They were working together committing burglaries in the area of Laurelwood Shopping Center in the San Mateo hills, according to prosecutors.

One home and car on Viewridge Drive was burglarized of $15,000 in property on Jan. 18 while the resident was asleep, prosecutors said.

When they burglarized another home about a mile away on Greenoak Court on Jan. 20, the resident heard their dog barking at 2:45 a.m. and found their attached garage had been broken into, prosecutors said.

The resident called police, who arrived minutes later and found King trying to break into a neighbor’s car. When she saw the officer, she ran and jumped into her own car and tried to flee, prosecutors said.

She drove at a San Mateo police officer who fired four shots into her car, missing her. She drove past the officer, but had her path blocked

moments later by arriving patrol cars and surrendered.

Believing another suspect was still in the area, police told all residents to shelter in place and conducted a house-to-house search of the neighborhood, but Calloway had already caught a taxi home.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and arrested him there in cooperation with San Bruno police at about 7 a.m. the same day, prosecutors said.

Calloway was connected to a previous violent shoplifting incident in 2015. He tried to walk out of a Kmart in Redwood City with a $30 tent in a shopping cart on Oct. 5, 2015. When a loss prevention officer tried to stop him he hit him three times with the shopping cart and ran away with the tent,

prosecutors said.

Calloway pleaded no contest to two counts of residential burglary and one count of commercial burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

King pleaded no contest to one count of residential burglary, one count of commercial burglary and one count of assault. She was placed on three years of probation and ordered to return to court on March 22.