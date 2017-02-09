SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-There have already been about 100 flight cancellations at San Francisco International Airport today because of rain and wind locally as well as bad weather elsewhere in the country, an airport duty manager said.

Along with the cancellations, there were about 45 flights delayed by up to two hours as of shortly before 7:45 a.m. today, duty manager Maria Buyco said.

An East Coast snowstorm is combining with the stormy weather here to cause the cancellations and delays, Buyco said.

Airport officials advise travelers to always check with their airlines for specific flight information.