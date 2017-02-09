(KRON) The San Francisco 49ers have introduced their new head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter will be interviewing Shanahan and Lynch one on one, you can see those interviews Thursday on KRON4 News at 6pm.

Lynch on Shanahan: He lets players max out by putting them in optimal positions. #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017

Lynch: Kyle has control of 53, I have free agency and the draft. #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017

Shanahan on what he’ll seek from QB situation: You want the best player possible….you have to look at every single possibility #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017

Shanahan: I wanted to be a head coach for my whole life and it’s something I’d like to do forever #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017

Lynch on Shanahan: I think he’s innovative. I think he’s aggressive. Those are all things I believe in. #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017

John Lynch: We’re gonna assemble a team that will make you proud #49ers — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017

Less than 45 minutes away from Kyle Shanahan & John Lynch news conference #49ers pic.twitter.com/M6dtKE4Gb6 — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 9, 2017