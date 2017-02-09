About 1,100 without power in Santa Rosa area

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Roughly 1,100 PG&E customers are without power this afternoon in the Santa Rosa area, a utility spokeswoman said.

The power went out at 2:14 p.m. and is affecting the county courthouse, county administration building, Santa Rosa Junior College and other areas.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power, but she did not have an estimated time for when the power would be restored.

Much of the power outage was affecting customers in the downtown area, though many traffic lights and businesses were unaffected.

The county courthouse closed at about 2:30 p.m. because of the outage and the county administrative building was still without power as of about 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, Contreras said.

Meanwhile, about 341 customers are without power in Napa.

Bay City News contributed to this report.