Corte Madera Creek overflows in Ross

Courtesy Marin County Fire Department
Courtesy Marin County Fire Department

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Corte Madera Creek is overflowing in the town of Ross threatening buildings.

Ross Valley Fire Department released a video of the creek flooding.

The flash flood warning for Marin County was issued at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday by the National Weather Service because of persistent rain in the area.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 6:20 p.m., according to the weather service.

A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring

Weather service officials encourage anyone who is in a vehicle to turn around if they see a flooded road rather than try to drive through the water. Most flood deaths occur when someone is in a vehicle.

 Bay City News contributed to this report.

