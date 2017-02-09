Corte Madera Creek overflows in Ross

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Corte Madera Creek is overflowing in the town of Ross threatening buildings.

Ross Valley Fire Department released a video of the creek flooding.

The flash flood warning for Marin County was issued at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday by the National Weather Service because of persistent rain in the area.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 6:20 p.m., according to the weather service.

A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring

Weather service officials encourage anyone who is in a vehicle to turn around if they see a flooded road rather than try to drive through the water. Most flood deaths occur when someone is in a vehicle.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Corte Madera Creek at Ross Valley fire station 21 pic.twitter.com/XQtvIWlfJC — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) February 9, 2017