Extreme flooding closes Pescadero Creek Road

By Published: Updated:
road closed flood generic

 

PESCADERO (KRON) — Pescadero Creek Road at Bean Hollow Road has been closed due to extreme flooding and overflow.

Pescadero Creek Road is used to get into the downtown area of Pescadero off Highway 1.

The heavy flooding and overflow is making it very difficult for residents to get in and out of town.

There are two alternate routes which take nearly an hour.

Drivers continue to attempt to drive through the flooded area, according to a fire battalion.

Crews have rescued three or four of these vehicles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s