Extreme flooding closes Pescadero Creek Road

PESCADERO (KRON) — Pescadero Creek Road at Bean Hollow Road has been closed due to extreme flooding and overflow.

Pescadero Creek Road is used to get into the downtown area of Pescadero off Highway 1.

The heavy flooding and overflow is making it very difficult for residents to get in and out of town.

There are two alternate routes which take nearly an hour.

Drivers continue to attempt to drive through the flooded area, according to a fire battalion.

Crews have rescued three or four of these vehicles.