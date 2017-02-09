Extreme flooding in South Lake Tahoe

Courtesy of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue
Courtesy of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — South Lake Tahoe is experiencing extreme flooding.

Many residents are working hard to pump water out of their homes and driveways, just to see more water return.

The county has crews working around the clock to clear flooded spots and roadway. It is an uphill fight for the crews working to keep the area clear and safe as more than a foot of water has flooded some city streets in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue has advised residents experiencing home flooding to take photos, protect their health, call insurance company, remove water, mitigate mold and secure property.

