Extreme flooding in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — South Lake Tahoe is experiencing extreme flooding.

Many residents are working hard to pump water out of their homes and driveways, just to see more water return.

The county has crews working around the clock to clear flooded spots and roadway. It is an uphill fight for the crews working to keep the area clear and safe as more than a foot of water has flooded some city streets in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue has advised residents experiencing home flooding to take photos, protect their health, call insurance company, remove water, mitigate mold and secure property.

SLTFR and Public Works removing water, cleaning drains and pumping water in the Keys this morning. pic.twitter.com/nyqTd68Ni3 — SLT Fire Rescue (@SLakeFireRescue) February 9, 2017

State Streets in the Tahoe Keys including Michael Drive, Dover Ct, Colorado Ct, & Montezuma Ave. are all experiencing significant flooding. pic.twitter.com/b20rOD7r5R — South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) February 9, 2017