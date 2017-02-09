CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a gun and several other items stolen out of an agent’s vehicle in January in Contra Costa County.

According to FBI officials, an H&K 10mm MP5 submachine gun, three magazines, and one ballistic vest were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 9 in either Concord, Orinda or Lafayette.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to locate and recover the stolen items.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the FBI’s San Francisco field office at (415) 553-7400. Individuals can remain anonymous.