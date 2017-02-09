Flash Flood Warning: Marin and Sonoma Counties

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Sonoma County and Northeastern Marin County.

At 1133 AM PST, stream gage reports indicated accelerated runoff entering the Petaluma basin in response to this morning’s continued rainfall. Water levels on Willow Brook at Penngrove Park are rising rapidly and are approaching flood stage. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Petaluma, Penngrove.

