Flooding ensues in Marin after winter storm touches down

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)- The Marin County Sheriff’s Office will be closing off part of Highway 101 Thursday due to the winter storm.

Both northbound and southbound on Miller Avenue at Almonte and Camino Alto are already closed because of flooding.

ROAD CLOSURE: Deputies advising NB Hwy 101 off-ramp @ Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley will be closing shortly due to flooding. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 9, 2017

Residents and business owners are urged to use sandbags to suppress some of the flood waters.

Marin residents & business owners no strangers to rains & flooding here in Marin, sand bags are this seasons latest style #Marinstorm pic.twitter.com/bOcE9jpjU9 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 9, 2017

Officers anticipate areas around San Anselmo, Ross and San Geronimo Valley to be hit the hardest.

Precautionary measure, deputies briefing in San Anselmo as rain hits Ross & San Geronimo Valleys, areas usually hit hardest by heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/LJxpPj4qc5 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 9, 2017

