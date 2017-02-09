Flooding ensues in Marin after winter storm touches down

A car travels on a flooded road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MARIN COUNTY (KRON)- The Marin County Sheriff’s Office will be closing off part of Highway 101 Thursday due to the winter storm.

Both northbound and southbound on Miller Avenue at Almonte and Camino  Alto are already closed because of flooding.

Residents and business owners are urged to use sandbags to suppress some of the flood waters.

 

Officers anticipate areas around San Anselmo, Ross and San Geronimo Valley to be hit the hardest.

