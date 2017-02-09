George and Amal Clooney expecting twins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Congrats are in order for George Clooney and his wife Amal as the couple is expecting twins later this year.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and celebrated with an intimate ceremony in Venice Italy.

It’s Official George Clooney is a Married Man

For 55-year-old actor and his 39-year-old attorny wife, this will be their first shot at parenthood.

Amal recently celebrated her birthday in Spain earlier this month.