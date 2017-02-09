Highway 37 in Novato closed again, flooded out

(KRON) Highway 37 in Novato is shut down again in both directions.

Flood waters have swamped the highway. One direction of 37, eastbound, was briefly opened earlier Thursday. Now Caltrans has closed both directions.

Highway 37 has been shut down several times through the 2017 storms. Pumps have been brought in to keep the roadway free of water but that has not worked.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Marin County EB SR-37 from US 101 to Atherton is closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to expect delays.</p>— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CaltransD4/status/829807442808614912″>February 9, 2017</a></blockquote>