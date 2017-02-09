Highway 80 in Nevada County reopened

NEVADA COUNTY (KRON) — All lanes of Highway 80 were reopened in both directions near the California Nevada state line Thursday.

Westbound Highway 80 was closed Wednesday from the California Nevada state line to the town of Mystic in California due to a mudslide that happened around 10 p.m.

Three vehicles were trapped in the mudslide which caused traffic to back up for miles.

There were no injuries reported in the event.

The eastbound lanes were not affected from the mudslide.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 3 a.m., Thursday morning.