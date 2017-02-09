Hwy 580 reopens after rain-induced pothole dilemma

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — All lanes on Interstate Highway 580 have reopened after a large pothole closed two westbound lanes Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, CHP crews reopened the two right westbound lanes that were closed most of the day.

CHP officials first reported the closure at 5 a.m. Wednesday, just east of Greenville Road near Livermore.

The closure backed up morning traffic all the way to Tracy.

According to Caltrans spokesman Marcus Wagner, the 4-by-12-foot pothole was caused by rain and an aging roadway.