Kellyanne Conway ‘wrong’ for promoting Ivanka clothing line

By Published: Updated:
In this Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Kellyanne Conway, Trump-Pence campaign manager, is shown prior to a forum at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Mass. Conway is headed to the White House, where she'll serve as counselor to the president. The announcement was made by the president-elect's transition team early Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
(KRON) House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s promotion of Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand was “wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable.”

The Republican congressman said the White House must refer the matter to the Office of Government Ethics for review. He said he and Democratic Oversight Leader Elijah Cummings are writing a letter to the office and he will also write to President Donald Trump about the matter.

“It needs to be dealt with,” he told The Associated Press. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Chaffetz was referring to Conway’s Thursday interview with Fox News in which she boasted she was giving the president’s daughter “a free commercial here” and urged viewers to “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway has been “counseled.” Chaffetz said that isn’t enough.

