Lake Oroville Dam’s spillway a massive crater

(KRON) The crumbling spillway of Lake Oroville is now even bigger.

The concrete spillway has turned into a massive crater.

A Sacramento reporter tweeted this video:

Check out the spillway at the #orovilledam – erosion was 1st reported 3 days ago…it has since grown. pic.twitter.com/dyNAaIacW7 — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) February 9, 2017

The Department of Water Resources closed the spillway Tuesday after noticing water was flowing irregularly. After stopping the flow, engineers found a gaping hole in the concrete chute.

It says workers are removing trees and debris from the corridor near the dam where water would flow in the event the emergency spillway is needed.

Officials say the giant hole does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety.

Oroville is California’s second-largest reservoir and is 80 percent full thanks to a winter of wet storms that continue Wednesday. The spillway dumps water into the Feather River.