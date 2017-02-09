MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Marin County public schools will reopen on Friday after dangerous storms swept through the Bay Area this week.

The rain is expected to subside Friday, and it is expected to stay dry until at least Wednesday.

Here is the full statement from Marin County Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke:

Marin County public, private, parochial and independent schools will be open on Friday, February 10. Weather forecasts for Friday indicate that rains and potential flooding will subside. Based on information from the Marin County Office of Emergency Services, some Marin schools were closed on Thursday in areas where heavy rains, high tides and road closures due to flooding were predicted to occur. Allowing for any unforeseen aftermaths of today’s storm, it is expected that all schools will be open tomorrow. Staff will be available at 6:00 a.m. at the Marin County Office of Education for any updates.