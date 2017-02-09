MISSING: Teen boy out of Alameda County

Courtesy of Alameda County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Alameda County Sheriff's Office

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help Thursday in finding a missing boy who may have run away from home.

17-year-old Jailen Couey was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Monday when he was dropped off at school.

Jailen has been in touch with his family and may be staying with friends in Vallejo, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jailen is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and red Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information that may help find Jailen is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at (510) 667-7721.

