Mudslides close Soquel San Jose Road

SOQUEL (KRON) — Soquel San Jose Road in Santa Cruz County was closed Thursday afternoon due to a mudslide.

Soquel San Jose Road was closed just after 3:30 p.m. at Olive Springs Road, according the California Highway Patrol officers.

The mudslide was about one mile south of the one-lane portion of Soquel San Jose Road, CHP officers said.

CHP officers responded to the scene to place closure and detour signs on the north end of the closure, according to the California Highway Patrol officials.

No further information was immediately available.

