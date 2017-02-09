VIDEO: Napa River expected to flood, second time this week

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A Flood Warning has been issued in the St. Helena area as the Napa River is expected to reach flood stages Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until further notice.

This would be the second time the Napa River flooded in three days.

The last major flooding happened Tuesday.

Around 3:00 a.m. this morning, the river’s water level sat around 7 ft.

With a cold front moving through the North Bay today, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain, that level is expected to increase to 17.1 ft by late this evening.

If this happens, flooding is likely to occur.

Napa River typically floods at 16 ft.

Many rural areas, including some primary roads and many secondary roads, will experience minor flooding, NWS officials said.

FLOOD WARNING for the

Napa River near St Helena until further notice. Forecast to rise above flood stage this evening. pic.twitter.com/mUhXiB9cL0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 9, 2017

Stay with KRON4 for updates.