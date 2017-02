(KRON) The National Weather Service is tweeting that the Napa River at Saint Helena will take a 10 foot jump in its projected rise.

The river will crest approximately three feet above flood stage late Thursday.

VERY SHARP RISE of 10 feet forecast for the #Napa River at Saint Helena. #cawx pic.twitter.com/VYFdkbO2Id — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 9, 2017