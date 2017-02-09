Orinda family’s backyard muddy mess after massive mudslide By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: February 9, 2017, 9:51 am Updated: February 9, 2017, 9:51 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) ORINDA (KRON)–The Bay Area’s winter storm caused a massive mudslide in Orinda this week. The mudslide pushed into the back of a family’s home, causing damage to the patio area. Fortunately, the family made it out safely. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement