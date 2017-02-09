Orinda family’s backyard muddy mess after massive mudslide

ORINDA (KRON)–The Bay Area’s winter storm caused a massive mudslide in Orinda this week.

The mudslide pushed into the back of a family’s home, causing damage to the patio area.

Fortunately, the family made it out safely.

