People Behaving Badly: Don’t crash in the rain!

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — When it rains, the California Highway Patrol warns drivers to follow the rules of the road to avoid crashing.

They are–slow down, do not follow too close, turn on your headlights, and if possible, stay out of the No. 1 lane.

However, when those things are ignored, crashes happen. And then, it becomes a segment for People Behaving Badly.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

