PG&E maintenance work during Thursday morning commute

SAN MATEO (KRON)- PG&E will be performing maintenance work in Santa Mateo Thursday morning, according to San Mateo police.

Crews will conduct underground electrical work along Popular Avenue around 8:30 a.m., police said.

The maintenance work is expected to affect traffic between Delaware Street and U.S. Highway 101.

Electrical work will extend through the afternoon.

Drivers are asked to plan according and be aware of maintenance crews and traffic.

PG&E service is expected to operate normally during maintenance.

