Plane from Columbus diverted to St. Louis

WCMH Published: Updated:
Breaking-News-Graphic

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) — A plane that flew out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport was diverted to St. Louis, Thursday.

According to a representative with John Glenn Airport American Airlines flight 534 was diverted but there is no information available at this time as to why.

All passengers have been deplaned, according to the spokesperson. A person with the St. Louis airport says the plane landed about an hour ago, and they are currently doing a security check.

