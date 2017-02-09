SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The nation is reacting to the Ninth Circuit Court ruling against President Trump’s travel ban.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn’t block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

DONALD TRUMP:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Nancy Pelosi has issued the following statement on the ruling:

Baltimore – Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released the following statement after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously refused to lift the nationwide halt on President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim countries: “The 9th Circuit’s unanimous ruling is a victory for our Constitution and our fight against terrorism. National security experts have urgently warned us that the President’s ban is not just immoral and unconstitutional, but downright dangerous. “This Administration’s recklessness has already done significant harm to families, and undermined our fight against terror. For the sake of our values and the security of America, Democrats will continue to press for President Trump’s dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be withdrawn.”

Congresswoman Barbara Lee

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement in response to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the stay on the Trump administration’s executive order targeting refugees: “People across the country have come together to reject and resist the Trump Administration’s hateful, xenophobic executive order – and now the courts have affirmed the resistance. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to sustain the stay on the executive order is in line with our American values, constitutional protections, and national security interests. “President Trump’s Muslim ban betrays our national principles and undermines our standing in the world. As a proud nation of immigrants, we cannot and will not turn our backs on refugees fleeing violence and oppression. I applaud the 9th Circuit for sending a clear message today: in America, refugees are welcome.”

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“We applaud this ruling as a reaffirmation of the strength and independence of our system of justice. This decision adds to the long list of federal judges – both Republican and Democratic appointees – who found reason to block this discriminatory order. “While this decision is critical, it is not the end of the legal process. Other courts across the country will be passing judgment on this order, and the U.S. Supreme Court will likely weigh in at some point. “This victory should not lead to complacency. This and other Trump administration orders and policies still pose a threat to communities of color, religious minorities, women, and others.”

