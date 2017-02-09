Road closures persist in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON)– The Fairfield Police Department is monitoring the roads Thursday as heavy rains sweep through the Bay Area.

Several roads that closed due to flooding Wednesday night remain shut down Thursday morning, according to Police.

As of 8:15 a.m. the following roads are still inaccessible:

Cordelia Road is closed from Hale Ranch Road to Link Road (including emergency vehicles).

Rockville Road is closed to through traffic (including emergency vehicles), from Oliver Rd to Abernathy Road.

Suisun Parkway is closed from Abernathy Rd to Business Center Dr.

Officers have not determined when the roadways will be reopened.

Drivers are urged to follow all traffic orders and to resist the temptation of moving around traffic barriers.

