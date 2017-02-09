San Francisco police investigating shooting on Third Street, roads closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating shooting on Third Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Officer Grace Gatpandan.

The shooting happened at around 1:56 p.m. on the 2400 block of Third Street. Reports said the shooting happened on the MUNI line.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The area of Third and 20th to Third and 22nd streets will be closed as police continue to investigate.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

